Letters: Clean Crims Island

We live directly across from the designated camping area on Crims Island and have a beautiful view — normally

While we love that you are able to enjoy the island, what we are very unhappy about is the plastic sheeting you have put up the dredging spoils hillside for your fun slides. It is not that we are angry about the loud music until 2 a.m., it is that when you are done camping, you leave the plastic on the hillside.

Are you not aware that is littering? Are you not aware that plastic gives off a reflection from the sun which permeates across the river and is sometimes quite blinding depending on the angle.

Could you please go back and clean up the island and have some respect for the people who have respected your use of the land?

Nancy Herring

Longview