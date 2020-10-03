Letters: Clean alternatives

This letter is in regard to the Kalama Manufacturing and Marine Export Facility's second supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).
Our world, country and state does not need an increase in hazardous pollutants. Healthy and clean air is what we all strive for and KMMEF would extremely increase the air quality to a devastating and toxic level. We are at a critical point in the climate crisis. Please stop denying the crisis and work on sustainable clean and healthy alternatives for embracing growth and economic prosperity.
Please, as a concerned grandma born in Kelso, living in Vancouver, with two sons and their families living in Longview, I implore you to deny the permit for this project to move forward.
Merna Baker Blagg
Vancouver
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!