 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Clean alternatives

Letters: Clean alternatives

{{featured_button_text}}

This letter is in regard to the Kalama Manufacturing and Marine Export Facility's second supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

Our world, country and state does not need an increase in hazardous pollutants. Healthy and clean air is what we all strive for and KMMEF would extremely increase the air quality to a devastating and toxic level. We are at a critical point in the climate crisis. Please stop denying the crisis and work on sustainable clean and healthy alternatives for embracing growth and economic prosperity.

Please, as a concerned grandma born in Kelso, living in Vancouver, with two sons and their families living in Longview, I implore you to deny the permit for this project to move forward.

Merna Baker Blagg

Vancouver

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: An attack

This letter to the editor is in response to Chuck Woodard's Sept. 6 letter. I stand corrected. 

Letters

Letters: Demand restitution

“They’re (protest-rioters) not going to stop before election day in November and they're not going to stop after election day,” vice president…

Letters

Letters: Central location

Instead of a new building for the 911 call center behind Lowe's in Longview, why don't the powers that be look into the two big vacancies at t…

Letters

Letters: Pervasive problems

I had to look up the definition of "systemic" to make sure I was not confusing it with "systematic." Systematic refers to an organized procedu…

Letters

Letters: Toss the parrot

We need to replace Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, Trump's parrot. She seems incapable of independent thought. She will not have direct contact wi…

Letters

Letters: Presidential principles

My president must: be honest; pay taxes and obey United States laws; honor and respect the military as Commander in Chief; regard our allies; …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News