Letters: Clark for judge

It is a privilege to endorse an individual who was raised in Columbia County and now wishes to serve his fellow citizens.

I have known Michael Clarke for many years both as a friend and as a professional colleague.

I believe in his integrity and his ability to take on everyday issues with a high degree of moral judgment.

Mike Clarke deserves your vote for Circuit Court Judge, District 19, Position 3 on May 19.

Charles Wardle

Rainier Municipal Court Judge (retired)