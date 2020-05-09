Letters: Clark for judge

It is a privilege to endorse an individual who was raised in Columbia County and now wishes to serve his fellow citizens.
I have known Michael Clarke for many years both as a friend and as a professional colleague.
I believe in his integrity and his ability to take on everyday issues with a high degree of moral judgment.
Mike Clarke deserves your vote for Circuit Court Judge, District 19, Position 3 on May 19.
Charles Wardle
Rainier Municipal Court Judge (retired)
