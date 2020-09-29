 Skip to main content
Letters: Choose Long

I’m not a Democrat or a Republican. I vote and work to elect good, hard-working, honest people.

In 2010, I fought hard to elect Jaime Herrera Beutler. But she’s let Southwest Washington down. When I invited her to an event shortly after she was elected into office, she stuck close to her staffer and wouldn’t acknowledge us. She stopped returning my calls and I haven’t seen her since. These days, it seems she only has time for her corporate donors.

It’s time for a change. We need a leader such as Carolyn Long, who has shown her commitment to our community through frequent town halls, Coffees with Carolyn, and Cold Ones with Carolyn.

Long not only listens to the people in our community, but she also understands the needs of our rural communities because she comes from one herself.

Southwest Washingtonians need a representative in Congress who will fight for them. That person is Carolyn Long.

Bill Ammons

Castle Rock

