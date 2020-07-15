Letters: Choice is ours

Letters: Choice is ours

I just read the letters to the editor in the July 5 issue of The Daily News.

In my 50 years of writing letters I have never seen letters where the bias is so apparent. I have never seen a letter to the editor printed the next day after an event.

I think President Trump is the best president we have had in my long life. We are at a turning point now. Either we want a country ruled by God, law and order, the Constitution and a good leader (President Trump) or we can destroy our country by looking away from God and going to rulers such as Joe Biden and the radical Democrat leaders

These people are for destroying everything our forefathers worked to create, and turn this country to communism and freebies for everyone, and the government into shepherds guiding us with their shepherd hooks.

God bless you, President Trump. I don't know if he can with with 95% of mass media being Democratic-owned media, including NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN and MSNBC.

Are you men and women, or sheep? The choice is ours.

Ken Spring

Longview

