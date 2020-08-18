 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Rethink price

Letters: Rethink price

{{featured_button_text}}

The Aug. 15 edition of The Daily News contained an article about city of Longview projects.

Of note was, “the city plans to replace the two public restrooms at Lake Sacajawea which are a $650,000 (2021 budget) feature…”

I’m considering a house build. Three local builders will construct a 1,200 square-foot, one-story house, or perhaps a magnificent public restroom, for about $115,000 to $120,000 on their own poured foundation.

I know, it’s not apples to apples. The new structures might be concrete or brick buildings vs. stick built, must be ADA (Americans With Disabilities Act) compliant, and the project has the old building material hauled away as an expense.

However, as restrooms have minimal inside walls; open ceilings; few doors, if any; no custom floors; no granite counter tops; no windows, bathtubs or a furnace, etc., I think the cost differential to build a restroom shouldn’t be far off from my stick-built home example.

So, why would two public restrooms cost as much as five-plus houses? Are the bidets going to squirt champagne? Let’s rethink this bid, in more taxpayer friendly terms.

Mark Johnson

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: It's no joke

Nine hundred Mayo Clinic staff have contracted COVID-19 in the last two weeks. If someone can’t get through to the COVID-deniers, we are going…

Letters

Letters: Pure journalism

I don't listen to television news or online news or read newspapers (only the local, obituaries, funnies and puzzles, but no politics). They a…

Letters

Letters to the Editor: Hippi

If wearing a face covering stops one COVID-19 virus from escaping into the atmosphere, then it is worthwhile to do so. You cannot argue with that.

Letters

Letters to the Editor: Harper

Pursuant to Article II and the 12th Amendment of the Constitution of the United States, Joe Biden is not the President-elect as announced by t…

Letters

Letters: It happens here

Online is not the only place where scammers feast. It happens right here in the advertising section of the newspaper.

Letters

Letters: About the Mayflower

In 1620, the little ship Mayflower sailed from England with 102 passengers bound for the New World and religious freedom. They were English Ch…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News