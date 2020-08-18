Letters: Rethink price

The Aug. 15 edition of The Daily News contained an article about city of Longview projects.

Of note was, “the city plans to replace the two public restrooms at Lake Sacajawea which are a $650,000 (2021 budget) feature…”

I’m considering a house build. Three local builders will construct a 1,200 square-foot, one-story house, or perhaps a magnificent public restroom, for about $115,000 to $120,000 on their own poured foundation.

I know, it’s not apples to apples. The new structures might be concrete or brick buildings vs. stick built, must be ADA (Americans With Disabilities Act) compliant, and the project has the old building material hauled away as an expense.

However, as restrooms have minimal inside walls; open ceilings; few doors, if any; no custom floors; no granite counter tops; no windows, bathtubs or a furnace, etc., I think the cost differential to build a restroom shouldn’t be far off from my stick-built home example.

So, why would two public restrooms cost as much as five-plus houses? Are the bidets going to squirt champagne? Let’s rethink this bid, in more taxpayer friendly terms.

Mark Johnson

Longview