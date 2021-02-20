Letters: Check the numbers

The latest report by the Oregon Health Authority on deaths were updated Jan. 14. In 2020, 36,037 people died in Oregon.

Natural death is always the highest with 32,941. Unintended injury killed 2,056, suicide 730 and homicide took 126.

People are moving into Oregon. So, the numbers seem even more bizarre especially in light of the breathless death count associated with the virus reported every morning on the news.

Fewer people died of natural causes in 2020 than in the previous three years.

So how does this work? Has COVID-19 replaced cancer, heart disease, the flu and other chronic conditions, as the cause of death on the death certificate?

Doesn't the 1,138 drop in deaths in 2020 from the previous year just stand up and shout, "perspective?"

Wayne Mayo

Scappoose, Ore.