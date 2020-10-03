Letters: Character counts

Finding out about someone on social media is not always easy, but you can always find information about Arne Mortensen on Facebook, his Website www.arneforcommissioner.com and on his blog. Mortensen tells it like it is with honesty and accountability. He doesn’t lie or play with people.

I’ve known him for about six years and I have admired him from the day I meet him. He is intelligent, well versed in many subjects and has the unique skill of quickly finding out where your interests lie. He converses freely with openness and humor.

It takes a great deal of time as a Cowlitz County Commissioner dealing with day to day county business, yet Mortensen gives personal attention to individuals with their own set of circumstances whether by phone calls, answering emails or meeting with small groups.

I feel fortunate to know him and am proud to call him my friend.

Judy Green

Kalama