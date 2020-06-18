Letters: Change is needed

House and Senate Republicans, with few exceptions, have adopted and adhered to a practice of “hear no evil, see no evil and speak no evil” when it comes to the many unconscionable statements and actions of President Trump.

They have abandoned country in favor of preserving self and party interests. As a co-equal branch of government, we need Congressional representatives who have the moral courage to speak out and hold the executive branch accountable, regardless of its party affiliation.

Jamie Herrera Beutler has toed the party line, failed to meet with her constituents and lacked the courage to call out the President when he has lied, disparaged citizens, soiled our country’s reputation, abandoned allies and stoked division.

We need a representative who meets and talks with the people, someone who can speak truth to power and someone who is willing to work with members of both parties to pass laws and legislation that improves all of our lives.

In November, please vote for Carolyn Long for Congress.

John Melink

Longview

