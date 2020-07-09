Letters: Central premise

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My thanks to Robert Klinefelter for showing that the central premise of Black Lives Matter is false. (The Daily News letters to the editor, June 23).

It has been clear for decades that what hurts Black people most is "black-on-black" crime. It dwarfs anything the occasional redneck racist does.

You can read article after article in publications such as the Wall Street Journal that points this out. But the fact does advance the narrative of the mainstream press and self-serving Black leaders.

If Black Lives Matter truly had the interests of its community in mind they would spend their energy helping neighborhoods organize to control the criminals in their midst.

William Dennis

Longview