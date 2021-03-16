 Skip to main content
Letters: Census figures matter

Recent articles regarding redistricting was certainly timely, as the census results are getting closer to be revealed.

Those of us in local government rely on state estimates of population growth for per capita shares of state funding and we are aware that Cowlitz County has been growing slowly at a rate of .07% a year -- mostly in the Woodland area. But statewide, that estimate hints that eastern Washington will lose about 1.3 legislative districts to the Puget Sound region.

Locally that means that the Yakima-based 14th District likely will absorb more of Clark County, forcing a shift in the other Southwest Washington districts. Rep. Ed Orcutt of Kalama might just return to the 18th District. The 20th might get more of Kelso. On the other hand, Rep. Jim Walsh of Aberdeen might find himself in a new district as the Olympic Peninsula districts get larger, too.

With no new Congressional District for Washington state, Rep. Jaime Herrera-Buetler's district may get more of Yakima or Benton County to represent. It's all about numbers.

Dennis Weber

Longview

