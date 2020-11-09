Letters: Celebrate Morelli

I had the distinct pleasure of working for a number of years with Gian Morelli at our beautiful Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts.
If it were not for this blasted pandemic, there would be a stage party unlike any ever witnessed to celebrate Morelli and all his accomplishments. We will miss his genuine smile, his passionate enthusiasm and great love for this theatre.
Gian Morelli, you brighten up everyone's lives and will be sorely missed. Thank you.
Abbey Courtney
Kelso
