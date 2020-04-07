Letters: Case numbers

Letters: Case numbers

I'm a numbers guy. No, I'm not a certified public accountant, but I can do basic math.

Lately, I've been tracking the numbers on COVID-19. MSN News has the daily number for total cases, active cases, recovered cased and fatal cases.

As of April 7, MSN reports there have been 1.03 million active cases. There have been 298,389 recovered cases, and 81,200 fatal cases.

The world population is 7.8 billion.

Obviously, all of the numbers here are infinitesimal when compared to the population of the world.

A New York Times article on MSN News re: the"deluge" in New York hospitals mentions at the very end of the article that 80% of all COVID-19 cases will not require hospitalization.

I am not downplaying this virus, especially for at-risk people. They need to self-quarantine ASAP. Even people who are in good health should use common sense regarding the virus.

I am more afraid of the bureaucrats than the virus. They have done irreparable damage to our businesses and lives.

The feds are printing out trillions of dollars in funny money to aid those the bureaucrats have damaged. That just adds to the incredulous debt this nation already has.

If his country goes banko, the virus will be the least of our worries.

Howard C. Nagle

Longview

