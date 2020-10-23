Letters: Caring adults

I'm hoping our children all grow up to be thinking, caring adults. Wouldn't that please you? And when the damage done to our country by our current president eventually is tallied, I hope those thinking, caring children of Trump supporters will ask: Why, why did I support him?

And that's my question to Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, Why. Why do you support him? Why has there not been one utterance from you concerning his behavior and actions which have been very harmful to our country? We need a representative who is not afraid of being "tweeted" about, or criticized by the president.

We need to elect Carolyn Long as our next representative. Long is someone who has spent her whole working life in the real, workday world, unlike career politicians.

The great Albert Einstein once said the ideals which guided his life were truth, goodness and beauty. Our nation needs to return to those ideals.

Electing Carolyn Long as our representative to Congress is a step in that direction.

Richard Ullsmith

Camas, Wash.