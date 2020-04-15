Letters: Care for each other

I have always felt proud to be a part of this community — filled with people that care for one another. Fast forward to the COVID-19 pandemic and observe the behavior of people going into stores without masks, and not paying attention to social distancing as if they are immune to this deadly disease. Our heroes show up to work every day so that we can have our food, electronics and, yes, even toilet paper. The least we can do is wear a mask. There is a reason the CDC has changed their recommendation for everyone to wear a mask in public. My mask protects you and your mask protects me. How hard is that for people to comprehend? I want to believe we are all caring individuals. Please wear a mask if you truly care about your neighbor. This is not all about you – it is about all of us taking the necessary steps to protect each other.