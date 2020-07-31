Letters: Care for community

The recent letter accusing Rosemary Siipola of pushing the police station down the throats of the Kalama City Council members was untrue and misleading. Without Rosemary's direction and keeping us on course, we would probably not have a police station. As members of the city council, we went back many times to revisit possible locations and cost factors. After the defeat of the property tax proposal, which had nothing to do with the location of the facility, the need did not go away. Rosemary asked city staff to find a more equitable, broadly-based funding solution, spreading the cost to all users of the Kalama water utility and police department. The resulting increase in the utility fees was much less out of pocket than the property tax, which was going to be paid for only by property owners within city limits.