Letters: Capitalism vs. socialism

The key features of he capitalist system are private property rights and private ownership of the means of production. By contrast, socialist systems feature severely limited private property rights and government ownership or control of the means of production.

There never has been a purely capitalist economic system, just as there never has been a purely socialist/Communist economic system.

Let's do an experiment. First, rank countries according to whether they are closer to the capitalist or he Communist end of the economic spectrum. Then, rank countries according to per capita gross domestic product. Finally, rank countries according to Freedom House's "Freedom in the World" Report.

Here's our finding: People who live in countries closer to the capitalist end of the economic spectrum not only have far greater income and wealth than people who live in countries toward the Communist end, they also enjoy far greater human rights protections.

The promises of socialism sound wonderful, but in reality, wherever socialism has been implemented, it has been a disaster.

Wake up, Democrat friends. Capitalism works, socialism doesn't.

Jack Malone

Longview

