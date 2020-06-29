Letters: Candidate forums

The League of Women Voters of Cowlitz County is hoping to organize Zoom candidate forums before the Aug. 4 primary. We are working with KLTV to have them broadcast live. Normally at our forums we take written questions from audience members, which won’t be possible this time. So, we invite questions or topics to be sent in advance.
The possible forums are for Cowlitz County Commissioner Districts 1 and 2; 19th Legislative District State Senator; 19th Legislative District State Representative, Position 1; and 20th Legislative District State Representative, Position 1.
Email questions or topics to Sharon Watt at slwatt@earthlink.net. Please specify the position for which the question is intended.
We hope to make the recordings of any of these more widely available.
Sharon Watt, president
League of Women
Voters of Cowlitz County
