Letters: Calls the question

Recently Gov. Jay Inslee spoke to a national forum about his belief that the COVID-19 crisis is the perfect time to take advantage of the opportunity to forward climate change policies.

The problem is that a massive economic policy toward the Green New Deal for the entire state is a decision to be made by a representative form of government for the people, or through initiative and ballot by the people and not by tyrannical individual opportunism of a governor.

Taking advantage of the biggest crisis in state history to slip in ideological or political agendas is un-American and I mean that in the most literal of terms. More importantly, taking advantage of a crisis of this nature undermines the motives of emergency decisions and creates political divisions at a time when the people of Washington need to come together and trust emergency decisions.

An emergency session of the Legislature should have been called a long time ago and the fact that an emergency session has not been called during an emergency calls the question.

Shannon Barnett

Woodland