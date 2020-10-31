Letters: Calling the shots

Beware the “Medicare for all” proposal. Why? Because the single-payer system has a serious flaw: the one who pays the bills calls the shots – and you might not like the decision. Independence (from government) is always in your own best interest.
Vladimir Lenin (builder of the Soviet Communist State), said the key to a successful Communist takeover of a free society is for the state to get control of the health care system. Lenin called Socialized Medicine “the keystone to the arch of the Socialist state.”
Don't let it happen here.
Sharon Ashford
Longview
