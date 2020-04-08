Letters: Buying American

Letters: Buying American

I read Karen Pritchard's letter to the editor (The Daily News, March 27). What a really good letter.

I could not agree with her more. The government has now stepped up to the plate. Now it's time for true Americans to do the same. 

We need to all stand together in unison and do our part. We need to stop buying Chinese, Japanese, German and all across-the-sea products to the detriment of this country. Our imbalances of payments runs about $15 billion a month. Do you care? Contrary to all the hype, American goods are second to none.

Stop for a minute and add up everything you own. I will bet 85 to 90 percent are made overseas. If we don't stop bringing on foreign-made everything, this country is doomed. 

My wife and I have policy that from now on, we ask for and buy strictly American made or we do without until we re-industrialize and bring our manufacturing businesses back from overseas. How many American goods do you see in China, Japan and Germany? Almost none.

Remember, COVID-19 is for real and it is time to pull behind our president, the House of Representatives and the Senate and do our part before it's too late. It's up to you.

Be safe and God be with you.

Ken Spring

Longview

