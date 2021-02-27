Letters: Bus investment matters

I am a visually impaired resident of West Longview. My disability income is not enough for me to live on my own, so I live with my parents, five miles outside of the Longview city limits, with no access to public transit. I am working to become an early childhood educator, but I have difficulty planning anything because I depend on my parents and their schedules.

You have to be within two miles of the nearest city bus stop to be picked up by the Community Action Plan bus. I am five miles away. I don’t even have the option of walking because there are no sidewalks. When I go into Longview, I also have difficulty navigating safely. There aren’t accessible (audible and tactile) pedestrian signals at most intersections in town, which makes it dangerous for me to cross.

As they consider transportation investments this year, I wish our elected leaders would invest in more accessible communities for those of us who don’t and can’t drive.

Bridget Powell

Longview