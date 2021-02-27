 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Bus investment matters

Letters: Bus investment matters

{{featured_button_text}}

I am a visually impaired resident of West Longview. My disability income is not enough for me to live on my own, so I live with my parents, five miles outside of the Longview city limits, with no access to public transit. I am working to become an early childhood educator, but I have difficulty planning anything because I depend on my parents and their schedules.

You have to be within two miles of the nearest city bus stop to be picked up by the Community Action Plan bus. I am five miles away. I don’t even have the option of walking because there are no sidewalks. When I go into Longview, I also have difficulty navigating safely. There aren’t accessible (audible and tactile) pedestrian signals at most intersections in town, which makes it dangerous for me to cross.

As they consider transportation investments this year, I wish our elected leaders would invest in more accessible communities for those of us who don’t and can’t drive.

Bridget Powell

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Roman: Is it worth it?

I often find myself shifting through the various Facebook posts of people who live in the Cowlitz County area, and I think, whatever happened …

Letters

Letters: Support HB 1078

I can’t tell you how many times I have opened up about my past involvement with the criminal legal system and heard the response, “I never wou…

Letters

Letters: A sham

In response to Mary Ann Johnson's letter of Feb. 18: Quite the opposite. The 43 votes to acquit did not sell their souls to the devil.

Letters

Letters: No red carpet

I think most people in our community agree our county needs industry and decent jobs. I hope most people agree climate change is a disaster th…

Letters

Letters: Alternative facts

John Peters' Feb 16 letter to the editor in The Daily News, as a response to Art Birkmeyer's letter of Feb. 11, is an example of alternate facts.

Letters

Eyman: They're after you

In the past 22 years, we’ve qualified 17 statewide initiatives for a public vote. They all limited the governments’ power over us and have sav…

Letters

Letters: They don't want to

I feel that all city and county officials should be charged with negligent homicide in the deaths of the homeless. It is the job of the offici…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News