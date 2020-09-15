Letters: Build the plant

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Department of Ecology has released a draft report stating Northwest Innovation Works improves global air quality. Now is the time we stand up against bureaucracy and allow this Cowlitz County asset to be built.

NWIW will bring 1,000 jobs into the area during the construction phase, and once complete, 200 permanent employees will call NWIW home. With this project, it also brings another 500 indirect jobs into our region. All these new positions result in family living wages with benefits for Cowlitz County residents. If that doesn’t get you excited, how about the millions of dollars in tax revenue this essential business will bring to the region. NWIW is a positive, environmentally friendly project.

I encourage everyone to pledge their support of NWIW during the public comment period so this Cowlitz County partner can get built. Go to www.letsbuildthiswa.com and let the Department of Ecology know you want family wage jobs, new tax revenue and a better environment. #GetItBuilt. #BeLoudBeHeard.

Mayor Will Finn

Woodland