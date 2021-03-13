 Skip to main content
Letters: Budget bunkum

The budget/deficit hawks are in full flapping mode over the projected $1.9 trillion spending plan passed by the Democrats under the budget reconciliation process. A tax cut plan that costs $1.9 trillion in 2017 under the same process did not elicit the same response from the one-winged hawks (in this case, the right wing). I think both breeds are wrong, but at least the two-winged hawks are not bound by the “hypocritic” oath. Hypocrisy seems endemic to our politics and does not lead to sensible economic policy.

Deficits (annual shortfalls in revenues to cover expenses) and national debt (the sum of deficits) are accounting terms and independent of the condition in which they occur. Their effects on economic variables convey no useful information and are value free.

A government that prints its own money and borrows in its own currency cannot be forced to default, hence cannot go bankrupt. As a last resort, it can always create money to pay its creditors. This fact is neither good nor bad. It all depends upon the existing conditions.

The only “burden” on future generations is the obligation to pay annual interest on the debt. The real effect on the future relates to the impacts on future productive capacity. Since 1950, the federal government has had 63 years in which the government generated deficits and eight years of budget surpluses.

Much of the current discussion on federal finance is just political white noise.

Edward Phillips

Kalama

