Letters: Brings a smile

Our son recently celebrated a birthday. He was born in the Balboa U.S. Navy Hospital in San Diego, Calif. The total cost was $5.25, which I had won playing poker the night before.

I was in the U.S. Navy an this was during the Vietnam War.

There were several gals per room. One day as the "new" doctor was examining the new moms, one of them asked because she had never seen him before, "Are you a doctor?"

He replied, "No, I'm a barber from down the street. I just come up here on my lunch hour for kicks."

I found it very funny. The other mothers did not.

Maybe it brings a smile during these disease days.

Mike Kaipo

Longview