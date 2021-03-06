 Skip to main content
Letters: Bridges to billboards

Longview is a beautiful city. The Parks Department has done a great job working to maintain and expand our parks, and have contributed a lot to make our city beautiful.

But I feel their decision to turn one of the squirrel bridges into essentially a billboard at the Lake Sacajawea is a horrible idea. Turning our attractions into cheap advertisements for mega-corporations (Disney is the lucky first) does nothing but make them look trashy.

For what you might ask? The department on their Facebook page on Feb. 26 states Disney will work draw more people into town. No mention of how. They also stated "Disney is also hopefully helping us put together a professional-looking trifold." They HOPE they will help? We are selling out for that they will "hopefully" help?

If you agree with me this is a bad idea, I encourage you to civilly tell the department via a phone call or Facebook message you hope they reconsider their decision to place advertisements on our city attractions, and never do it again please.

Kyler Rice

Longview

