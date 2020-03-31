Letters: Breaking the law

I see that the Department of Ecology can't afford to do it's own Environmental Impact Statement, so it wants Cowlitz County and Northwest Innovation Works to pay to have the current EIS altered into a form which can then be used to deny the project.

The biggest fault in the the current EIS is that Ecology broke the law in requiring it. The Vested Rights Doctrine (as codified in RCW 19.27.095) mandated that, when application is made for a building permit, all "land use control ordinances" in effect are frozen. They cannot be altered or added to. Simply, the moving goal posts decried by Ted Sprague are, in fact, illegal.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Unfortunately, Ecology always claims that it's environmental rules are exempt from this law. Fortunately, they have never won that argument in court. The test applied is that if a project would be permitted under all other regulations but Ecology's, then the Ecology rules are in fact "land use control ordinances" and subject to the RCW. This is clearly the case for the methanol plant.

Rogue government agencies will only end their ongoing illegal behavior if there are consequences

Steve Price

Silver Lake