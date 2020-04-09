Letters: Breach the dams

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Notoriously, large dams have contributed to huge declines in anadromous fish (those that live in the sea, but swim inland to historic spawning grounds) such as salmon, shad, steelhead and sturgeon.

Dams and pollution have virtually eliminated salmon, shad and sturgeon from the Atlantic coast of the United States and from rivers in Europe and the American West and Northeast.” (Robert Tillman, senior environmental specialist for Africa at the World Bank.)

Our “Columbia and Snake River Dams (are) vital” said Jeff Wilson in a Daily News guest editorial published March 12.

The economic and political machines have triumphed over the salmon, steelhead, sturgeon, lamprey and other anadromous fish; and have destroyed them and their progeny.

The world has lost 12.5 billion salmon since the 1930s, when the dams first cut them off from their native spawning beds upriver. These fish will all go extinct during these decision-makers’ grandchildren’s lifetimes. Their grandchildren and their children will learn their fathers destroyed the wild fisheries for a dollar. These dams should be breached; the fish should be saved.

Joe Paliani

Ocean Park