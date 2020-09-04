 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Boycotting Portland

Letters: Boycotting Portland

{{featured_button_text}}

We see unacceptable violence in many cities.

I feel sad for the many residents of Portland who need to plan trips away from their homes for their own safety.

I don't blame the police for the lack of protection for these many good citizens. I think the elected people who set police policy and prosecute criminals are the problem. The cops are not permitted to use many effective non-lethal devices. Breaking up large groups that are thought to include violent people needs quick action. Without these non-violent tools, it takes a larger police force.

Once these violent groups are broken up, it takes strong prosecution of those cited by the police to convince the agitators they should stay away from these violent groups. Placing some agitators in jail who were part of a violent activity is necessary to maintain a desirable city in which to live and work.

Elected people only understand money. I will not shop or dine out in Portland because part of the money I spend goes for taxes that support their stupidity.

Bill Hallanger

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Long's accessibility

When I first met Carolyn Long at a town hall in 2018, she shared her story of working on her family’s off-the-highway produce stand.

Letters

Letters: Neccessity

Is it any surprise that after 90 days of protests, nobody had been killed until the white supremacists showed up? Just like Adolf Hitler did, …

Letters

Letters: Not 'teaching sex'

I would like to address the false statements circulating, particularly on social media, regarding a bill passed in the last session, SB5395, a…

Letters

Letters: Keep it solvent

One reason I am supporting Carolyn Long and Joe Biden in the coming election is that they will protect and expand Social Security for future g…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News