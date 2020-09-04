Letters: Boycotting Portland

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We see unacceptable violence in many cities.

I feel sad for the many residents of Portland who need to plan trips away from their homes for their own safety.

I don't blame the police for the lack of protection for these many good citizens. I think the elected people who set police policy and prosecute criminals are the problem. The cops are not permitted to use many effective non-lethal devices. Breaking up large groups that are thought to include violent people needs quick action. Without these non-violent tools, it takes a larger police force.

Once these violent groups are broken up, it takes strong prosecution of those cited by the police to convince the agitators they should stay away from these violent groups. Placing some agitators in jail who were part of a violent activity is necessary to maintain a desirable city in which to live and work.

Elected people only understand money. I will not shop or dine out in Portland because part of the money I spend goes for taxes that support their stupidity.

Bill Hallanger

Longview