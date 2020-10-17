Letters: Born again

In 1 Corinthians 6:9-11 (NIV), the Apostle Paul writes "Do you not now that the wicked will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived: Neither the sexually immoral nor idolaters nor adulterers nor male prostitutes nor homosexual offenders nor thieves nor the greedy nor drunkards nor slanderers nor swindlers will inherit the kingdom of God and that is what some of you were. But, you were washed, you were sanctified you were justified in the name of the lord Jesus Christ and by the spirit of our God."