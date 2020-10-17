Letters: Born again

In Michael Rose's Aug. 30 letter to the editor, he went into a lengthy condemnation of President Trump's life before he became a born-again Christian.
In 1 Corinthians 6:9-11 (NIV), the Apostle Paul writes "Do you not now that the wicked will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived: Neither the sexually immoral nor idolaters nor adulterers nor male prostitutes nor homosexual offenders nor thieves nor the greedy nor drunkards nor slanderers nor swindlers will inherit the kingdom of God and that is what some of you were. But, you were washed, you were sanctified you were justified in the name of the lord Jesus Christ and by the spirit of our God."
Christians are not perfect, just forgiven. What matters is our conduct after we are born again.
President Trump defends the unborn who cannot defend themselves. If a person votes the Democratic ticket, they are as guilty as the executioner by enabling them. - lke driving the getaway car in a murder/robbery.
Roger Harper
Kelso
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!