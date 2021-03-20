Letters: Books rewritten

The country of English author George Orwell's "1984" is one in which the Party keeps itself in power by complete control over every person's thoughts and actions.

The principle character in this novel is a man named Winston Smith. He works for the state, and his job is to rewrite history. Smith is to fix every book, periodical, newspaper, etc., that reveals or refers to what used to be the truth, in order that it conforms to the new truth.

Smith eventually comes to see that he knows nothing of the past, of real history: "Every record has been destroyed or falsified," he says, "every book has been rewritten, every picture has been renamed ... Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right." Does any of this sound familiar?

I think Orwell's "1984" is not just dramas of what life might be, but nightmares of what life in America is fast becoming.

We must stop the increasing attempt to rewrite our history.

Jack Malone

Longview