Letters: Bologna

Letters: Bologna

In my opinion, Carolyn Long is full of BS, and I don't mean bologna sandwiches, concerning the television ads.

1.) She stated her and her parents lived in a 10x12-foot room in the back of a business. Bud I did not see a bed, stove, table, refrigerator or chairs. That is not my definition of living.

2.) Why is she running for office in Washington to help the people instead Oregon, her home state? She must think Washington voters are dumber than Oregon voters. I guess we will find out in November.

3.) What happened to the high budget jobs in Vancouver? Did they tell her she was no longer needed?

4.) Talk about dirty politics. Another ad, the first part was OK, but then they moved the pictures to almost touching each other. Very insinuating. Looks like a lawsuit to me.

If the Democratic party had any class, they would have pulled that ad months ago.

LaVern E. Huff

Castle Rock

