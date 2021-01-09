 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Blurred lines

Letters: Blurred lines

{{featured_button_text}}

President Obama is right to deplore “the blurring of journalism and propaganda.”

For example, recently The Daily News ran a caricature of General Michael Flynn and claimed he said that President Trump should declare martial law and set the recent election aside.

According to Snopes, he said Trump could do that, not should. Almost certainly he was responding to a “gotcha” question from a reporter.

Another example is Dahleen Glanton’s op-ed piece that described Kyle Rittenhouse as “a coward and a bully who tried to hide his weakness behind aa AR15 assault-style rifle” and that he was guilty of “vigilantism” against peaceful protesters. Sorry, they were not peaceful. I saw the films of them burning and looting the night he killed some. They also show Rittenhouse on the ground being beaten. I would agree that neither Rittenhouse nor the looters and arsonists should have been there. I also would agree that Rittenhouse was acting without legal authorization. But when politicians hamstring the police and refuse to call for help, the choices are vigilantism and mob rule.

William Dennis

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Sadly commonplace

The Dec. 29 wreck on Holcomb Road outside Kelso came as no surprise to the residents on this rural road. Having lived on this road for 23 year…

Letters

Letters: Millennium's bankrupt

Lighthouse Resources/Millennium Bulk Terminals has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. When the bankruptcy judge signs Lighthouse's motion to wit…

Letters

Letters: Safety for all

A recent anti-mask letter to the editor missed the point. The premise was masks aren’t effective because they don’t block cigarette smoke mole…

Letters

Letters: Not a care

Millions of United States citizens have tested positive for COVID. Thousands have died from COVID. Thousands have lost jobs and incomes. Thous…

Letters

Letters: No rebuttal?

I don't understand why The Daily News would publish virus pseudoscience nonsense in the name of editorial freedom. In the middle of a pandemic…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News