Letters: Blurred lines

Another example is Dahleen Glanton’s op-ed piece that described Kyle Rittenhouse as “a coward and a bully who tried to hide his weakness behind aa AR15 assault-style rifle” and that he was guilty of “vigilantism” against peaceful protesters. Sorry, they were not peaceful. I saw the films of them burning and looting the night he killed some. They also show Rittenhouse on the ground being beaten. I would agree that neither Rittenhouse nor the looters and arsonists should have been there. I also would agree that Rittenhouse was acting without legal authorization. But when politicians hamstring the police and refuse to call for help, the choices are vigilantism and mob rule.