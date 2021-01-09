Letters: Blurred lines

President Obama is right to deplore “the blurring of journalism and propaganda.”
For example, recently The Daily News ran a caricature of General Michael Flynn and claimed he said that President Trump should declare martial law and set the recent election aside.
According to Snopes, he said Trump could do that, not should. Almost certainly he was responding to a “gotcha” question from a reporter.
Another example is Dahleen Glanton’s op-ed piece that described Kyle Rittenhouse as “a coward and a bully who tried to hide his weakness behind aa AR15 assault-style rifle” and that he was guilty of “vigilantism” against peaceful protesters. Sorry, they were not peaceful. I saw the films of them burning and looting the night he killed some. They also show Rittenhouse on the ground being beaten. I would agree that neither Rittenhouse nor the looters and arsonists should have been there. I also would agree that Rittenhouse was acting without legal authorization. But when politicians hamstring the police and refuse to call for help, the choices are vigilantism and mob rule.
William Dennis
Longview