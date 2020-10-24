 Skip to main content
Letters: Blowing hot air

Letters: Blowing hot air

As a whirlwind clouds the moral landscape of our national elections, the media is just blowing hot air to add to the chaos. A story is breaking about Joe Biden's son's interest in a Ukrainian gas company, and a massive transfer of millions of dollars to the Biden family. Emails have been confirmed over the weekend of Oct. 17 that were left on Hunter Biden's laptop documenting the illegal money laundering from the sale of foreign influence, which includes China as well as Ukraine

The laptop also contains exculpatory evidence that President Trump was prevented from using in his "impeachment" because his FBI director, Christopher Wray, sat on the evidence for months.

This pattern of lawlessness is suppressed by the media, because, well, who in their right mind would vote for a candidate who represents another country instead of the United States? And finally, the laptop contained a picture of Hunter Biden blissfully sleeping with his meth pipe. There are other pictures as well that can't be described in a family read media.

Lee Perry

Longview

