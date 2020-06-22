Letters: BLM vs. FBI

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It would take 40 years worth of black people killed by police to equal the total number of blacks murdered by other blacks in a single year.

Less than 400 people a year are killed by cops, 61% of them are white men and 32% are black males. Black males are 58% of those killed legally by private citizens in self-defense, except 75% of them are killed by other blacks.

Black men are about 6.5% of the U.S. population, but they commit 52% of all murders. Black men overwhelmingly murder other black people and white people overwhelmingly murder other white people.

Looking at overall violent crime, blacks are 27 times more likely to attack whites than vice versa and eight times more likely to attack Hispanics.

Ninety percent of blacks who die of murder, die at the hands of other black people. That’s from the FBI Homicide Report.

Black lives don’t matter to “Black Lives Matter." If they did, they’d be confronting these issues instead of ignoring them completely.

Jesus loves us all.

Robert Klinefelter

Longview