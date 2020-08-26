 Skip to main content
Letters: Blessed by God

Letters: Blessed by God

The countdown for our next very important election has begun and the banter between both parties is tiresome. Their platforms could not be clearer and already most have made up their mind.

The Democrats are calling for changes that would dismay our nation's forefathers and the Bible has declared as abominations to God. Their ideas of change will be the destruction of our country and their anti-biblical ideals may possibly bring down the wrath of God on our nation of which her foundations were built upon and was blessed by God.

If your pastors and parents have never taught you the scriptures, then shame on them. They will be held accountable.

Donald J. Trump may be a narcissist and toots his own horn from time to time, but how much more could he have accomplished if he could have spent less time defending himself.

I would rather have a president in the White House that acknowledges God and his laws that were made for our people and by the people and truly loves the Unites States of America.

Glenda Fittro

Longview

