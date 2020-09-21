 Skip to main content
Letters: Blame game

Today's (Sept. 14) news carried story's of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Nancy Pelosi blaming the wildﬁres on President Trump because he is not supporting the Paris Accord saying carbon dioxide is causing climate extremes.

Also today, Toney Heller presented a 13-minute YouTube video: CNN Identiﬁes the Fire Culprits. It uses historic media reports showing the above did not do their homework. View it for a valuable education about trusting politicians and some important historic data on climate.

It is quite clear that Trump sees through the fog and realizes blaming carbon dioxide is a political exercise by other countries to control United States productivity. COVID-19 has accomplished in a few months what 40 years of climate change fear has failed to do: Heller shows all this drop in human activity gave no detectable drop in carbon dioxide which is what to expect if nature is in control.

COVID-19 is showing we were led astray by scientiﬁc models projecting deaths. We did not learn from 40 years of climate model failure.

Larry Wilhelmsen

Longview

