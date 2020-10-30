Letters: Blake gets us heard

Rep. Blake grew up in Aberdeen, and he understands the issues that are important to residents of the 19th Legislative District. He has done an exceptional job as the chair of the House Natural Resources Committee, and he has been a tireless advocate for timber industry jobs in rural communities. Rep. Blake is uniquely situated to have influence over the issues that are most critical for Southwest Washington. This gives the 19th District a unique seat at the decision-making table and its best ability for rural Washington to be heard over the noise of more urban areas.