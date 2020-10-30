 Skip to main content
Letters: Blake gets us heard

I personally endorse Rep. Brian Blake’s re-election to the State House of Representatives. I worked with Rep. Blake when I served as both a representative and senator in the 19th Legislative District.

Rep. Blake grew up in Aberdeen, and he understands the issues that are important to residents of the 19th Legislative District. He has done an exceptional job as the chair of the House Natural Resources Committee, and he has been a tireless advocate for timber industry jobs in rural communities. Rep. Blake is uniquely situated to have influence over the issues that are most critical for Southwest Washington. This gives the 19th District a unique seat at the decision-making table and its best ability for rural Washington to be heard over the noise of more urban areas.

Please support Rep. Brian Blake to assure his leadership and influence will continue to serve residents of the 19th District. Losing his seniority, experience, expertise and effectiveness in Olympia would be a loss for the communities of the 19th District that is not easy to recreate.

Mark Doumit

Tenino

