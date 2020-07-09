Letters: Blake and Bryson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Please join me to vote to re-elect Brian Blake and elect Clint Bryson for state representatives.

Blake is the chairman of the Rural Development, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. He is doing a good job running the committee. The Farm Beau gave him their Legislator of the Year award. In our district, there is farming and Blake works on issues to support farms and help our agriculture to prosper along with the fishing and oyster industries.

Blake has worked on creating community care and service programs in rural areas for veterans. This is an important service to give our veterans quality of life. Many of them would not have health.

Running with Blake is Clint Bryson for the other seat.

Bryson is a member IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) 76 and wants help create living wage jobs for our district.

For 11 years, Bryson has worked for economic development, training opportunities and worker safety. When Bryson gets to Olympia, he wants to work on training opportunities for our youth so they do not have to leave the area to find a living wage job.

Blake and Bryson are lifetime residents of the district and care about us.