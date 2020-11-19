Letters: Bitter to the end

The selfishness of civil libertarian anti-maskers who refuse to acknowledge the reality of COVID-19 and the dire consequences of it was confirmed today (Nov. 17) by a Washington Post story by Paulina Villegas where she interviews South Dakota emergency room nurse Jodi Doering.* She describes dying patients refusing to acknowledge they have the disease. Instead of spending quality end-of-life time via video with their family, they are fighting the doctors and nurses saying COVID is not real, fake news. Bitter and wrong to the end.