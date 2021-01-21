 Skip to main content
Letters: Bitten by Reality

“What is reality, anyway? Just a collective hunch.”

Lily Tomlin — comedian/epistemologist

Our congressional representative from the Third District should be applauded, but not lauded for her pro-impeachment vote. To me, she seems an exemplar of cognitive dissonance. She has stated she didn’t vote for Trump in 2016, but did in 2020. My mind’s review of his performance since 2016 finds nothing positive to encourage this change. What am I missing?

I think Lily Tomlin’s observation is spot on. The adjective is crucial. A democratic society must agree on what constitutes evidence as opposed to opinion and assertion. If this consensus breaks down, a society’s trust in laws and institutions is seriously degraded. Without this trust, “follow the law” becomes “follow the leader” and coercion becomes the enforcer of order.

For more than three years the president has shown no interest in governing, but an enthusiasm for ruling. Governing is the essence of democracy in action, ruling is the essence of authoritarianism. The destruction of a social consensus about what constitutes reality and how to document it, is in my judgement, Trump’s greatest legacy.

Edward Phillips

Kalama

