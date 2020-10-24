Letters: Biden understands

I am voting for Joe Biden because:
• He lives his faith quietly and he understands the importance of respecting the separation of church and state.
• He is respectful of others, he does not engage in mean spirited name calling and he is committed to finding common ground.
• He respects scientists and other experts and understands the need to listen to them on important issues.
• He supports the precedent that candidates release their federal tax returns. Presidential candidates should prove they pay their fair share.
• He understands that racism remains an issue in America and he condemns it rather than foments it.
• He understands the boundaries of truth and endeavors to avoid blatant lying and blatant spreading of misinformation.
• He says he will accept the election results and has affirmed that the election process is fair with minimal fraud.
• In short I’m voting for Joe Biden because CHARACTER MATTERS. Please consider this when you vote.
Tom Hickey
Ariel, Wash.
