Letters: Biden understands

I am voting for Joe Biden because:

• He lives his faith quietly and he understands the importance of respecting the separation of church and state.

• He is respectful of others, he does not engage in mean spirited name calling and he is committed to finding common ground.

• He respects scientists and other experts and understands the need to listen to them on important issues.

• He supports the precedent that candidates release their federal tax returns. Presidential candidates should prove they pay their fair share.

• He understands that racism remains an issue in America and he condemns it rather than foments it.

• He understands the boundaries of truth and endeavors to avoid blatant lying and blatant spreading of misinformation.

• He says he will accept the election results and has affirmed that the election process is fair with minimal fraud.

• In short I’m voting for Joe Biden because CHARACTER MATTERS. Please consider this when you vote.

Tom Hickey

Ariel, Wash.