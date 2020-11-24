 Skip to main content
Letters: Biden backers

“Elections (do) have consequences.” In voting for the Progressive backed Joe Biden, moderate Democrats and Independents soon will discover the government they’re getting is going be much more, in terms of leftist Progressivism, than they bargained for.

Any perverse satisfaction I might otherwise experience from, “Told ya so” will be severely constrained by the knowledge none of us will escape the grievous consequences of the promised Progressive transformations.

Richard McCaine

Kelso

