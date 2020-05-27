Letters: Better safe than sorry

As I read the recent vote of the Kalama City Council’s choice to uphold our governor’s choice for keeping our citizens safe, I am relieved I made the right choice for voting against Mr. Merz.

This Arne Mortensen/Donald Trump mentality of putting profit before endangering lives is typical of the populist/tea party mentality. And I applaud the judgement of the three council members who saw fit to keep the spread of the virus at a minimum in our small town.

My heart truly goes out to those businesses and workers suffering from a lack of income. But as the old adage goes of “Better dead than red,” so I say “better safe than sorry.” And I applaud the efforts of Kalama’s city staff for its efforts in providing for our citizens and our businesses. With a bit of common sense and perseverance, we will overcome this obstacle as we as Americans always do.

Dominic Ciancibelli

Kalama

