Letters: Best of everything

Oprah Winfrey said to keep a grateful journal. Every night list five things that happened this day that you are grateful for.

What it will begin to do is change your perspective of your day and of your life. If you can learn to focus on what you have, you will always see that the universe is abundant. You will have more. If you concentrate on what you don't have, you will never have enough.

As per Winfrey, taking up the practice of keeping a journal has been good during this pandemic.

Focus on the positive. The happiest people don't necessarily have the best of everything, they just make the best of everything.

Kay Busack

Longview

