Letters: Benefits frozen

I have been affected by the Washington unemployment scam. I was unemployed due to downsizing and I was eligible for unemployment. The start date of these benefits was Feb. 2, 2020. Only when the fraud issue was found were my benefits frozen. This happened on May 9, 2020. Since this time I have been unable to reach a service specialist that will help me.

My thinking is: Why was I wrapped up in this freeze in the first place?

And secondly, why have I waited three weeks and counting with no answers and my account is in adjudication?

I call one number and get told to call another number. If I do get through, my call gets routed to an automated system.

I realize how busy the office is at this time, but with just one phone call to an actual agent my benefits would be released.

Tessa Coalman

Longview

