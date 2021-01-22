 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Below standards

Letters: Below standards

{{featured_button_text}}

Shame on you Daily News for publishing, in your Jan.16 edition, “Right-wing podcasts run free.” It may meet the journalistic standards of the Associated Press, but it does not meet yours.

The article urged “Tech giants” to search podcasts for unacceptable speech. If you had written the article, based on my experience, I am confident that you would have interviewed people with an opposite view. That might have been an interesting and productive article.

However, without any effort for balance, this article was merely crying “fire” in a crowded auditorium. You should not be part of it.

Frank Randolph

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Following examples

Consider the following names from the recent past of American politics. Hillary Clinton. Mitt Romney. John McCain. Al Gore. John Kerry. George…

Letters

Letters: Get it in gear

Hello state of Washington. We in Cowlitz Country would like a shot in the arm for some protection. I know we’re not part of Seattle, but we st…

Letters

Letters: Patriots, indeed

Wow. Watching the so-called Patriots beating up policemen with the American flag, killing one with a fire extinguisher, were new lows. So much…

Letters

Letters: U.S. Capitol intrusion

I am deeply saddened by the people who forced their way into the United States Capitol building on Jan. 6 while members of the House of Repres…

Letters

Letters: Back S.B. 5160

As a local real estate attorney experienced in landlord-tenant law, I strongly urge the citizens of Cowlitz County and their elected represent…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News