Letters: Below standards

Shame on you Daily News for publishing, in your Jan.16 edition, “Right-wing podcasts run free.” It may meet the journalistic standards of the Associated Press, but it does not meet yours.

The article urged “Tech giants” to search podcasts for unacceptable speech. If you had written the article, based on my experience, I am confident that you would have interviewed people with an opposite view. That might have been an interesting and productive article.

However, without any effort for balance, this article was merely crying “fire” in a crowded auditorium. You should not be part of it.

Frank Randolph

Longview