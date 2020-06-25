Letters: Behind the money

Letters: Behind the money

As you're thinking about who to vote for, it's helpful to look at who supports various candidates.

Jeff Wilson is running against incumbent Dean Takko for state Senate. A look at the top 45 contributors to each campaign (PDC website, pdc.wa.gov) tells a story.

Takko's top 45 contributors include 43 donors outside of his Senate district and zero individuals (all PACs or businesses). Lots of donors are headquartered in Seattle or Olympia.

Wilson's top 45 contributors include three donors outside of his Senate district and 42 individuals who live, work, raise families and worship in the district.

It is true that Takko has a larger "war chest." Whether we like it or not, money plays a big role in successful campaigns. Wilson understands that, but he puts more stock in support from people who will depend on him to take their ideas, thoughts and worries to Olympia.

I put more stock in the person who puts more stock in me and my neighbors.

Please vote for Jeff Wilson for state Senate.

Calvin Fowler

Longview

