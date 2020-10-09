Letters: Begging for trouble

Just hours before the presidential debate on Sept. 29, my husband affixed a Biden-Harris sign to our free-standing mailbox using plastic zip ties to secure it tightly. In less than 24 hours it was stolen.

Our home sits far off a semi-rural, narrow road where cars speed day and night, making it pretty risky for someone to stop and steal a campaign sign. We considered replacing it, buying poster board to make a new sign every day, if needed. But that doesn’t feel safe. Next, it’ll be our car windows, a small firebomb on our porch.

If it were any other election, I wouldn’t worry – signs get stolen, big deal. What’s different now is knowing what we do about local Proud Boys and the “stand-by” given to them by President Trump the night our sign was stolen. To put up new signs, I feel, would be begging for trouble. I guess that makes what they did effective because I feel intimidated, unsafe, silenced and, yeah, a little ashamed that I’m backing down this easily.

Dawn Vroom

Kalama