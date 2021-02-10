Letters: Beer Hall Putsch

So what sort of government would prevail in the United States if former President Trump and the Republican Party had successfully swept aside the 2020 general election? Trump would have been given the presidency. The United States Constitution and our democracy would be gone forever.

So what would our form of government look like? It would probably resemble North Korea, Cuba, Iran, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia or Russia? Do people who support Trump’s and the Republican attempted election coup think that life under Trump’s regime would be better than our present form of democracy?

Hitler in 1923 Germany led an attempted coup of the Bavarian State Government. It failed. Hitler was jailed for treason. Ten years later (1933), Hitler was elected as Germany’s leader which resulted in World War II and one of the most horrendous requiems the world has ever experienced. Research it as the “Beer Hall Putsch.”

After jail, Hitler took specific actions to facilitate his 1933 rise to power. The similarities between Hitler’s playbook toward power and what we see occurring today is frightening.

Will history repeat itself?

Art Birkmeyer

Longview